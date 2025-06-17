Jeff Hoffman News: Winds up with win

Hoffman (6-2) picked up the win Tuesday against Arizona, allowing one walk with no strikeouts over a scoreless ninth inning.

Hoffman blanked Arizona in the top of the ninth inning while the Blue Jays trailed 4-3, but back-to-back solo homers by Bo Bichette and Addison Barger allowed Hoffman to pick up his sixth victory of the campaign. Hoffman has allowed at least one run in nine of his 32 appearances this season but has converted on 17 of his 20 save opportunities. He holds a 5.62 ERA in 31 innings with an impressive 43:9 K:BB.