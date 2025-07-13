Jeff McNeil News: Getting Sunday off

McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

McNeil and fellow lefty hitter Brett Baty will head to the bench Sunday as the Mets go with a pair of extra right-handed bats in Tyrone Taylor and Luisangel Acuna to counter Royals southpaw Noah Cameron. The Mets could still use McNeil off the bench once Cameron exits the contest, but if not, the 33-year-old will head into the All-Star break with a .249/.338/.452 slash line and nine home runs through 62 games on the season.