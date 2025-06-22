Menu
Jeff McNeil News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The Mets are stocking up on extra right-handed bats to counter Phillies southpaw Jesus Luzardo, so the left-handed-hitting McNeil will retreat to the bench for the series finale. McNeil has made it difficult for the Mets to take him out of the lineup against both right- and left-handed pitching of late; he had started each of the last 18 games and produced a .258/.319/.515 slash line with five home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs over that stretch.

