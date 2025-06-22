Jeff McNeil News: Idle for series finale

McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The Mets are stocking up on extra right-handed bats to counter Phillies southpaw Jesus Luzardo, so the left-handed-hitting McNeil will retreat to the bench for the series finale. McNeil has made it difficult for the Mets to take him out of the lineup against both right- and left-handed pitching of late; he had started each of the last 18 games and produced a .258/.319/.515 slash line with five home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs over that stretch.