Jeff McNeil News: Smacks seventh home run

McNeil went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

McNeil opened the scoring in the first inning with his seventh homer of the season, a two-out blast off Michael Soroka that put the Mets ahead 3-0. It's the third homer in four games for McNeil, who's gone 16-for-47 (.340) in his last 13 contests. Overall, McNeil is batting .270 with a .911 OPS, 22 RBI, 13 runs scored and one stolen base through his first 135 plate appearances this season.