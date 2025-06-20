Jeffrey Springs News: Excellent in sixth win

Springs (6-5) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over 7.1 innings to earn the win Friday over the Guardians.

Springs kept the Guardians off the board until Angel Martinez's solo home run in the eighth inning. This was Springs' longest outing of the year, and he threw 69 of 104 pitches for strikes to earn his second quality start in a row. He seems to have benefited from making a couple of appearances behind an opener. Springs is now at a 4.24 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 72:32 K:BB over 87 innings through 16 outings (14 starts), and he's walked just three batters over 26 innings in June. The southpaw is projected for a tough road matchup versus the Tigers next week.