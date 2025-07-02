Jeffrey Springs News: Falls short of quality start

Spring allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Springs was hurt by the home run ball with Christopher Morel and Brandon Lowe each taking him deep for solo blasts in the second and third innings, respectively. Springs was otherwise able to limit the damage, though he fell short of getting a quality start after Junior Caminero knocked him out of the game with a one-out double in the sixth. Springs has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11-of-12 starts dating back to the beginning of May, but he has just one win since May 18. Springs is projected to take the mound again next week versus Atlanta.