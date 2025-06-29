Menu
Jeimer Candelario News: Cut loose by Reds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

The Reds released Candelario on Sunday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After none of MLB's other 29 teams were willing to put in a waiver claim for Candelario, the Reds will be on the hook for the money remaining on three-year, $45 million deal that the 31-year-old corner infielder signed in December 2023. Given his ample experience at the big-league level, Candelario shouldn't have much trouble securing a contract in free agency, though he might have to settle for a minor-league deal after slashing just .113/.198/.213 with a 31.9 percent strikeout rate over 91 plate appearances in the majors this season.

