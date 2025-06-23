Jeimer Candelario News: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Reds reinstated Candelario (back) from the 10-day injured list Monday and designated him for assignment.

Though Cincinnati has received underwhelming production at third base from Santiago Espinal and Christian Encarnacion-Strand of late, management apparently didn't view Candelario as a short-term solution at the position now that the 31-year-old is healthy again after he had been on the shelf since April 30 due to a lumbar spine strain. Before landing on the IL, Candelario was batting just .113 with a career-high 31.9 percent strikeout rate over 91 plate appearances, and he didn't fare much better in an extended rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville, with whom he produced a .211/.318/.333 slash line in 15 games. Now that he's been DFA'd, Candelario will be exposed to waivers, but he's unlikely to find a suitor that's willing to take on the money remaining on his three-year, $45 million deal, which runs through 2026. Candelario could choose to become a free agent once he clears waivers.