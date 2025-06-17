Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Hits IL with oblique strain

The Giants placed Encarnacion on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left oblique strain, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Encarnacion has gone 3-for-22 in eight games since returning from a hand fracture that kept him sidelined until early June, and he'll now spend at least another 10 days on the IL due to his oblique. Daniel Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to replenish the Giants' outfield depth.