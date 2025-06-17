Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jerar Encarnacion headshot

Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Hits IL with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

The Giants placed Encarnacion on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left oblique strain, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Encarnacion has gone 3-for-22 in eight games since returning from a hand fracture that kept him sidelined until early June, and he'll now spend at least another 10 days on the IL due to his oblique. Daniel Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to replenish the Giants' outfield depth.

Jerar Encarnacion
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now