Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Progressing in recovery
Encarnacion (oblique) took batting practice at Oracle Park on Monday and will continue ramping up his hitting progression this week, per MLB.com.
Encarnacion was placed on the 10-day injured list June 17 due to a left oblique strain and isn't likely to return until after the All-Star break. The 27-year-old has struggled to stay healthy this season, having already missed over two months to start the season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left hand in mid-March. Encarnacion has made only 22 plate appearances in 2025, slashing .136/.136/.182 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base during that span.
