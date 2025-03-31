Jesse Chavez News: Joining big-league bullpen

Atlanta selected Chavez's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Chavez has seen action with nine different teams over parts of 17 seasons in the big leagues, but Atlanta has been a familiar stop for the 41-year-old. Currently in the midst of his fourth stint in the Atlanta organization, Chavez didn't break camp with the big club but didn't have to wait long for an opening in the bullpen to emerge after right-hander Hector Neris was designated for assignment Monday. Chavez is likely to work in middle relief after he turned in a 3.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 55:19 K:BB across 63.1 innings with Atlanta in 2024.