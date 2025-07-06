Jesse Winker Injury: Could be activated Tuesday

Manager Carlos Mendoza said that Winker (oblique) could return from the 60-day injured list when the Mets open their three-game series in Baltimore on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Winker has been on the shelf since May 4 due to a right oblique strain, but he looks ready to rejoin the big club after he went 4-for-12 with two home runs, one double and three walks across five rehab games with High-A Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. The 31-year-old didn't get any exposure to the corner outfield during his rehab assignment, and while DiComo relays that the Mets have no imminent plans to use him on defense upon his return, the left-handed-hitting Winker should see regular starts against right-handed pitching as the strong side of a platoon at designated hitter.