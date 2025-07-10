Jesse Winker Injury: Exits game with back tightness

Winker was removed from the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Orioles in the fourth inning due to back tightness.

Winker popped out in his lone plate appearance before being removed for pinch hitter Mark Vientos in the fourth. He just returned from an oblique strain Tuesday, but it's not clear whether the back issue might be related to that. The Mets could offer more information on Winker later Thursday.