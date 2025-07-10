Menu
Jesse Winker Injury: Exits game with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Winker was removed from the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Orioles in the fourth inning due to back tightness.

Winker popped out in his lone plate appearance before being removed for pinch hitter Mark Vientos in the fourth. He just returned from an oblique strain Tuesday, but it's not clear whether the back issue might be related to that. The Mets could offer more information on Winker later Thursday.

