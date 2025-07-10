Jesse Winker Injury: Heading back to New York for MRI

Winker is heading back to New York to undergo an MRI after exiting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Orioles due to back tightness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Winker's back "locked up" on him after one plate appearance. More will be known regarding Winker's status after he's examined, but there's a good chance he's headed back to the injured list. Winker was just activated from the 60-day IL on Tuesday after missing a significant chunk of time with an oblique strain. If Winker does need another IL stint, Mark Vientos could receive another chance at regular playing time at designated hitter for the Mets.