Jesse Winker Injury: Multiple weeks away from return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Friday that Winker (oblique) is multiple weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Winker suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain against the Cardinals on May 4 and has done very little in terms of baseball activities since. Prior to being injured, Winker slashed .239/.321/.418 with one home run, 10 RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base and a 9:20 BB:K across 78 plate appearances.

