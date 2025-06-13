Jesse Winker Injury: Multiple weeks away from return

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Friday that Winker (oblique) is multiple weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Winker suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain against the Cardinals on May 4 and has done very little in terms of baseball activities since. Prior to being injured, Winker slashed .239/.321/.418 with one home run, 10 RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base and a 9:20 BB:K across 78 plate appearances.