Jesse Winker Injury: Starting rehab assignment Sunday

Winker (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Sunday, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Winker was officially cleared for rehab games after taking batting practice at Citi Field on Thursday. The 31-year-old is eligible for activation from the 60-day injured list July 4 and has a good shot to return on that date. Winker has been shelved since early May with a Grade 2 oblique strain. Upon his return, Winker should see plenty of action at designated hitter versus right-handed pitching.