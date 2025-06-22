Jesus Luzardo News: Blanks Mets

Luzardo (7-3) picked up the win Sunday against the Mets, allowing three hits and one walk over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Luzardo has endured a roller coaster during the past month, allowing three or fewer runs in three of his six outings, but allowing eight or more runs twice. He was excellent Sunday, notching his first scoreless start since April 4 and picking up his second win in his last three appearances. Luzardo owns a 4.08 ERA and a 104:29 K:BB in 90.1 innings this season. He's tentatively scheduled to face Atlanta next weekend.