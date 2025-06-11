Jesus Luzardo News: Fans 10 in return to form

Luzardo (6-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits over six innings. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

The left-hander made a slight mechanical adjustment to try and avoid tipping pitches after getting hammered for 20 earned runs in only 5.2 innings over his prior two starts, a collapse that saw his ERA soar from 2.15 to 4.46. The tweak paid immediate dividends, as Luzardo fanned double-digit batters for the fourth time this season and didn't issue a walk for only the second time. He racked up 30 called or swinging strikes among his 99 pitches (70 total strikes), and he seems back in elite form heading into a potential revenge game in his next outing, a road start scheduled for early next week in Miami.