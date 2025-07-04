Jesus Luzardo News: Struggles early in loss

Luzardo (7-5) took the loss against the Reds on Friday, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over two innings.

Luzardo was spotted a 3-0 lead in the first inning but unraveled in the third, failing to record an out while ultimately being charged with five runs in the frame. The southpaw had allowed just seven total earned runs over his previous four starts after reportedly correcting a pitch-tipping issue, but he's now surrendered at least four earned runs in four of his past seven outings. On the year, he owns a 4.44 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 115:35 K:BB across 97.1 innings and will try to rebound in a road matchup with the Giants next week.