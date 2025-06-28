Jesus Luzardo News: Takes fourth loss

Luzardo (7-4) allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings to take the loss Saturday versus Atlanta.

Luzardo wasn't great, but he did an effective job of limiting the damage in this start after giving up one run in each of the first two innings. He finished June with 15 runs allowed over 25 innings, though an eight-run meltdown June 5 skewed the numbers. He also posted a 30:10 K:BB this month, and while that's a little high on the walks side, he ranks both top-10 in strikeouts (111) and K/9 (10.48) so far this season. Luzardo's at a 4.06 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 95.1 innings across 17 starts, and he's tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Reds his next time out.