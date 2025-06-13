Menu
Jesus Rodriguez News: Strong showing at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Rodriguez is slashing .347/.438/.438 with one home run, nine steals and a 14.8 percent strikeout rate in 46 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rodriguez, 23, doesn't have big power, but he has a rare combination of a strong hit tool and notable speed for a surefire catching prospect. He is on the 40-man roster, so if Austin Wells were to get injured, Rodriguez could find himself splitting time with J.C. Escarra behind the dish.

Jesus Rodriguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
