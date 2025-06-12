Jett Williams News: Overcomes injury

Williams (head) has gone 5-for-11 with two home runs, three doubles, three walks, four RBI and four runs in three starts since rejoining the Double-A Binghamton lineup Sunday.

He was hit on the helmet by a fastball Friday, but Williams missed just one game before returning to action Sunday and delivered his first career two-homer performance Wednesday. The 21-year-old shortstop has exhibited no ill effects since his return and is slashing .288/.397/.497 with six home runs and 17 stolen bases over 209 plate appearances on the season. A promotion to Triple-A Syracuse may not be too far down the road for Williams.