Ji Hwan Bae Injury: On shelf at Triple-A

Triple-A Indianapolis placed Bae on its 7-day injured list May 23 due to an unspecified injury.

After a week-long stint in the majors, Bae was optioned to Triple-A on May 16, but he appeared in just one game for Indianapolis before being placed on the shelf. He looks close to rejoining the Indianapolis lineup, as he began a rehab assignment at Single-A Bradenton last Wednesday and went 3-for-12 with a double and a walk through his first four games.