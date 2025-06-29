Ji Hwan Bae News: Back in action for Triple-A club
Bae (undisclosed) has gone 5-for-12 with a walk, an RBI and four runs in three games for Triple-A Indianapolis since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday.
After he was optioned to Triple-A on May 16 following a week-long stint in the big leagues, Bae played in just one game for Indianapolis before landing on the IL a week later. He was cleared to start up a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on June 17, and after six games in the Florida State League, he made his return to the Indianapolis lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now