JJ Wetherholt News: Heads to Triple-A

The Cardinals promoted Wetherholt from Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Wetherholt slashed .300/.425/.466 with seven home runs, 14 stolen bases and a 40:44 K:BB over 62 games with Springfield to earn the promotion. He had his first two-home-run game of his career Sunday and had collected a 1.012 OPS since June 1 with Springfield. Wetherholt has split his playing time between shortstop and second base this season, but with Masyn Winn holding down shortstop in the majors, Wetherholt's future is likely at the keystone. While it's possible the 2024 first-round pick could push to join the big club in the second half of this season, a 2026 MLB debut is more likely.