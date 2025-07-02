Jo Adell News: Extends hitting streak to 13

Adell went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta.

It didn't take Adell long to log a hit Wednesday, with his single in the first bringing home Nolan Schanuel and Taylor Ward. Adell has logged a hit in 13 consecutive games, and over that span he has slashed .340/.421/.680 with 11 runs scored, five home runs and 12 RBI across 57 plate appearances.