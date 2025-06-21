Jo Adell News: Goes yard again Friday

Adell went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

The 26-year-old outfielder got the Halos on the board by taking Hunter Brown deep in the fourth inning. It was the third straight game with a homer for Adell, and 10 of his 16 long balls on the season have come in his last 20 contests -- a stretch in which he's slashing .279/.364/.735 with two steals, 14 runs and 17 RBI.