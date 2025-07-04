Jo Adell News: Hits big home run in defeat

Adell went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Adell accounted for all three Angels runs with one mighty swing, a 431-foot bomb to center field that tied up what was a 3-0 ballgame. The 26-year-old continues to be one of baseball's hottest hitters, boasting a hit streak that has now reached 15 games. Over that time, he is 22-for-56 (.393 batting average) with six home runs and 16 RBI.