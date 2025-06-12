Jo Adell News: Homers again Wednesday
Adell went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the A's.
Addell's homer proved to be the difference in the Angels' win -- he launched a two-strike fastball from Osvaldo Bido 422 feet to extend the lead to 6-3 in an eventual one-run victory. The 26-year-old Adell has been on a tear at the plate recently, going 6-for-17 (.353) with four home runs in his last five games. He's boosted his slash line to .223/.296/.473 with 13 homers, 34 RBI, 23 runs scored and two steals across 203 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now