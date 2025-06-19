Jo Adell News: Homers in back-to-back games

Adell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees.

Adell put the Angels ahead 2-1 in the second inning with an opposite-field blast off Carlos Rodon, his 15th homer this year. The 26-year-old Adell has now homered in back-to-back games after going 0-for-10 over the prior three contests. Overall, he's slashing .221/.293/.471 with 37 RBI, 25 runs scored and three steals across 230 plate appearances this year.