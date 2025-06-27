Jo Adell News: Keeps mashing Friday

Adell went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 15-9 loss to the Nationals.

Adell is up to 18 homers on the year, including 11 over 24 games in June and five across his last nine contests. He got the Angels on the board in the second inning, answering a two-run shot from Josh Bell that opened the scoring in the top of the frame. Adell has also hit safely in nine straight games, going 11-for-34 (.324) in that span to solidify his role as the Angels' starting center fielder. He's now at a .234/.308/.498 slash line through 74 games while adding 42 RBI, 31 runs scored and three stolen bases.