Jo Adell News: Slugs 10th homer of month

Adell went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old extended his hitting streak to eight games and got the Angels on the board by taking Richard Fitts deep in the fourth inning. Adell has four homers during that eight-game stretch, and a stunning 10 long balls in 23 June contests -- a month in which he's batting .266 (21-for-79) with two steals, 16 runs and 17 RBI.