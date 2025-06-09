Jo Adell News: Stays hot Monday

Adell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in Monday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.

Adell's fourth-inning homer stretched the Angels' lead to 4-0, and he added a two-run single for insurance in the eighth. The outfielder is up to 12 homers on the year, six of which he's swatted over his last nine games, a span in which he is 9-for-29 (.310) with 10 RBI. Adell is now at a .226/.297/.469 slash line over 58 contests, but he's added 90 points to his OPS just since the end of May (.676 to .766), which is enough to keep him firmly in a starting role in center field.