Joe Boyle News: On cruise control at Triple-A

Boyle has a 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB in 46 innings across nine starts since he was optioned to Triple-A Durham on April 14.

The Rays haven't needed rotation reinforcements since Boyle was optioned, but he appears ready for another shot whenever an opportunity arises. Shane McClanahan (triceps) recently visited a nerve specialist and doesn't appear close to starting up a throwing program, while Ian Seymour recently made his big-league debut out of the bullpen, so Boyle is the clear sixth starter on the depth chart.