Joe Boyle News: Returns to big leagues

The Rays recalled Boyle from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Since returning to Durham after spinning five shutout innings in a spot start for the Rays on April 13 versus Atlanta, Boyle has continued to dominate at Triple-A. He turned in a 1.66 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 86:25 K:BB over 65 innings across his last 13 outings before he was scratched ahead of his start with Durham on Saturday and getting the call to the big leagues. The Rays haven't clarified their plans for Boyle, but with Tampa Bay closing out its first-half schedule with 10 games in as many days, the right-hander could be part of an expanded six-man rotation during the upcoming week. Tampa Bay optioned lefty reliever Joe Rock to Triple-A to make room on the 26-man active roster for Boyle.