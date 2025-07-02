Joe Mack News: Goes yard twice for Jacksonville
Mack went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI for Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.
All of a sudden, the 22-year-old catcher might be the hottest hitter in the International League. Over the last seven games, Mack has gone 16-for-29 (.552) with two doubles, five homers, nine runs and nine RBI. There's no room for him on the big-league roster right now, but Mack could rocket up prospect lists in the second half if he continues to rake.
