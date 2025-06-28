Joe Rock News: Called up by Tampa Bay

The Rays recalled Rock from Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

The Rays will bring up Rock to bolster the bullpen and designated Forrest Whitley for assignment in a corresponding move. Rock has spent the entire 2025 season in Triple-A, where he has a 3-5 record in 15 games (14 starts) with a 4.81 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 63:30 K:BB across 73 innings. He'll be available out of the Rays' bullpen and could make his major-league debut as soon as Saturday against the Orioles.