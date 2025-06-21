Joe Ross News: Continues to struggle in June

Ross gave up three runs on four hits and no walks in 2.2 innings of relief during Saturday's 11-4 defeat to the Mets. He struck out one.

Rooke right-hander Mick Abel was able to give the Phillies only three innings, so Ross was brought on to provide some length. Saturday was Ross' second-longest outing of the season, but he's limped to an 8.00 ERA and 6:6 K:BB across nine innings in the month of June. The 32-year-old right-hander has made just one start this year and has no holds or saves, so his pathway to fantasy relevance remains cloudy as a multi-inning middle reliever.