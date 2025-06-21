Menu
Joe Ross News: Continues to struggle in June

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Ross gave up three runs on four hits and no walks in 2.2 innings of relief during Saturday's 11-4 defeat to the Mets. He struck out one.

Rooke right-hander Mick Abel was able to give the Phillies only three innings, so Ross was brought on to provide some length. Saturday was Ross' second-longest outing of the season, but he's limped to an 8.00 ERA and 6:6 K:BB across nine innings in the month of June. The 32-year-old right-hander has made just one start this year and has no holds or saves, so his pathway to fantasy relevance remains cloudy as a multi-inning middle reliever.

