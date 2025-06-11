Joey Cantillo News: Back in action after sore elbow

Cantillo is slated to rejoin the Triple-A Columbus rotation this weekend after being slowed by left elbow soreness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Cantillo didn't throw for a few days after feeling discomfort during a bullpen session, but he's been cleared for mound work and will make a start this weekend, barring a setback. The left-hander made 21 relief appearances for the Guardians earlier this season but was sent down in late May to get stretched back out as a starter.