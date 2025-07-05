Joey Cantillo News: Drawing another start

Cantillo is listed as the Guardians' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game in Houston.

Cantillo will be making his second turn through the Cleveland rotation after he was called up from Triple-A Columbus to start in Thursday's 1-0 extra-inning loss to the Cubs after Luis L. Ortiz was placed on the restricted list. Ortiz will remain out through at least the All-Star break while he remains the subject of an ongoing league investigation, so Cantillo looks as though he'll be in line for a two-start week to close out the Guardians' first-half schedule, with the young lefty's second turn expected to come next Sunday against the White Sox. After he hadn't covered four innings in any of his four starts with Triple-A Columbus prior to being recalled Thursday, Cantillo handled a light workload in his outing against the Cubs, tossing 68 pitches over 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out five batters.