Joey Cantillo News: Fans season-high seven Tuesday

Cantillo didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Astros, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out seven.

The seven strikeouts were a season high for Cantillo, who produced his longest outing of the year. The 25-year-old left-hander generated 15 whiffs on the evening, but he's now walked a trio of batters in both of his past two starts since joining Cleveland's rotation. Cantillo owns a serviceable 3.79 ERA and 48:20 K:BB over 35.2 innings, but his 1.46 WHIP is a cause for concern. He should still carry some streaming appeal this weekend in scheduled matchup against the lowly White Sox.