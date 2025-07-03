Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Joey Cantillo headshot

Joey Cantillo News: Officially promoted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

The Guardians recalled Cantillo from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Cantillo will come up from the minors as the rotation replacement for Luis L. Ortiz, who was placed on leave Thursday and is being investigated for a possible gambling-related offense. Cantillo owns a 3.81 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 28.1 innings on the year, but he hasn't pitched more than three innings in an appearance this season, so his start against the Cubs on Thursday will likely be short-lived.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now