Joey Loperfido headshot

Joey Loperfido Injury: Scratched with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Loperfido was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Athletics due to an illness, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Loperfido has been hot since arriving in Toronto on Sunday, going 5-for-14 with a homer and five RBI in four games. However, he'll take a day off Friday to recover from his illness, which will allow Myles Straw to enter the starting nine as the Jays' center fielder.

Joey Loperfido
Toronto Blue Jays
