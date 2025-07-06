Joey Loperfido News: Called up Sunday

The Blue Jays recalled Loperfido from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. He'll start in right field and bat eighth in the Blue Jays' series finale versus the Angels.

The 26-year-old has spent the first few months of the season at the Triple-A level, and he'll receive his first look in the majors of 2025 with Andres Gimenez (ankle) hitting the injured list in a corresponding move. Loperfido has a .278/.354/.422 slash line with six home runs and 10 steals in 76 games with Buffalo this season.