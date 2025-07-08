Joey Loperfido News: Delivers first MLB bomb of 2025

Loperfido went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

Loperfido recorded a multi-hit performance and launched his first home run of the season in just his second game since being called up from Triple-A. He may not be locked into an everyday role with the Blue Jays, but his positional versatility and continued strong hitting, dating back to his time in the minors, should earn him more opportunities and an extended look in the majors.