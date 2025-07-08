Joey Loperfido News: Delivers first MLB homer of '25

Loperfido went 2-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in Monday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

Loperfido recorded a multi-hit performance and launched his first home run of the season in just his second game since being called up from Triple-A. He may not be locked into an everyday role with the Blue Jays, but his positional versatility should earn him opportunities while he's on the 26-man roster.