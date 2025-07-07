Joey Loperfido News: Drives in run in 2025 debut

Loperfido went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Getting the start in right field and batting eighth in his season debut for the Blue Jays, Loperfido made an instant impact when he brought Myles Straw home with a fourth-inning single, although he got caught in a rundown and tagged out trying to advance to second base. Loperfido had been on a roll at Triple-A Buffalo, slashing .303/.343/.455 with seven doubles and a homer over his last 15 games prior to his promotion Sunday, but it's not clear how much playing time he'll see during his current stint in the majors as Toronto has plenty of options for the corner outfield spots.