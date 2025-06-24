Joey Ortiz News: Belts two homers

Ortiz went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's win against Pittsburgh.

Ortiz opened the game's scoring with a two-run shot in the third inning and added a solo blast in the fourth. It was his first long ball since May 23, snapping a 28-game drought. Ortiz has gone 14-for-33 (.424) over his last eight games and now owns a .217/.275/.297 slash line through 78 appearances.