Joey Ortiz News: Re-entering lineup Tuesday

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Ortiz will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Milwaukee held the right-handed-hitting Ortiz out of the lineup in both of the past two games while the Brewers opposed right-handed starters Edward Cabrera and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, allowing Andruw Monasterio to pick up a pair of starts at shortstop. The consecutive benchings came after Ortiz had fallen into a 4-for-29 slump at the dish over his previous nine starts, which prompted Murphy to criticize the 26-year-old's plate approach when he spoke to McCalvy prior to Monday's game. The skipper didn't suggest that Ortiz was at any major risk of losing out on an everyday role, and the infielder should benefit from a matchup with a lefty (Clayton Kershaw) in his return to the lineup Tuesday.