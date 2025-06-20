Joey Ortiz News: Season-high three RBI in rout

Ortiz went 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 17-6 win over the Twins.

The 26-year-old shortstop piled up a season-high three RBI in his second three-hit effort of the year. Ortiz has put together a modest-four game hitting streak, and he's at least maintained a high average despite a lack of power recently. Across his last 12 outings, Ortiz is batting .333 (13-for-39) with two extra-base hits, five RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases.